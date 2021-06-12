Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash in Killeen, police say

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. His identity has not been released.

KILLEEN, Texas — A motorcyclist died this afternoon after a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Officers were sent to a major crash on State Highway 195 near the City of Killeen Transfer Station in regards to the accident shortly before 4:45 p.m. on June 12, police said.

Responding officers found the motorcyclist lying on the road, per the department. Paramedics arrived and performed life saving measures, but the person died as a result of his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

