Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash in Killeen, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A motorcyclist died this afternoon after a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle, according to the Killeen Police Department.
Officers were sent to a major crash on State Highway 195 near the City of Killeen Transfer Station in regards to the accident shortly before 4:45 p.m. on June 12, police said.
Responding officers found the motorcyclist lying on the road, per the department. Paramedics arrived and performed life saving measures, but the person died as a result of his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The motorcyclist's identity has not been released.
Officials with the traffic unit are investigating the fatal crash, police said.