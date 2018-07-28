WACO, TX — A motorcyclist is in stable condition at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest after a suspect vehicle failed to yield the right of way, hit the motorcycle and fled the scene in Waco.

Police responded to the hit and run at S. 21st St. and Baylor Ave. around 7:30 p.m. July 27.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a black 2006-2007 model Jeep Commander. The vehicle will have minor scratches on the front and damage to its lower bumper or spoiler area. The car was traveling eastbound in the 2100 block of Baylor Ave. at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle is urged to contact Det Clark at 254-560-3661 or Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

