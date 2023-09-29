Motorcyclist identified in deadly Waco crash

Police say the crash occurred near the intersection of Steinbeck Bend Drive and Lake Shore Drive.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department identified the motorcyclist who died after crashing on Wednesday as 21-year-old Gage Michael Bertram.

Police said officers responded to the crash at 10:17 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, near Steinbeck Bend Drive and Lake Shore Drive.

According to police, they believe a Honda Accord was turning left on a protected green light from Steinbeck onto Lake Shore when Bertram, who was driving north on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, struck the side of the vehicle.

Bertram was reportedly taken to a local hospital, where police said he died of his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no further information has been given. Waco PD stated the crash is currently under investigation,