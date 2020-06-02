MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The icy conditions on I-35 cost a man his life Thursday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, Sgt. Ryan Howard, said Cody Smith, 25, was riding south on his motorcycle near West when he hit a patch of ice and lost control.

Howard said a Chevrolet pickup truck then ran into the motorcycle.

Smith died at the scene.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. and backed up traffic until around 10 a.m.

Snow in Central Texas! | Here are the videos and pics you sent us Thursday morning

Central Texas Forecast | Light snow hits Central Texas Wednesday night

Slick roads cause multiple accidents across Bell County

Snow in Central Texas 2020!
01 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
02 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
03 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
04 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
05 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
06 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
07 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
08 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
09 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
10 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
11 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
12 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
13 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
14 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
15 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
16 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
17 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
18 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
19 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
20 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
21 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
22 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
23 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
24 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
25 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
26 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
27 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
28 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
29 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
30 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
31 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
32 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
33 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
34 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
35 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
36 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
37 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
38 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
39 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
40 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
41 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
42 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
43 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
44 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
45 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
46 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
47 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
48 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
49 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
50 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
51 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
52 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
53 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
54 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
55 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
56 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
57 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
58 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
59 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
60 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
61 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
62 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
63 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
64 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
65 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.
66 / 66
Central Texas saw up to an inch of snow across the area on Feb. 6, 2020. These are some of the photos you texted to 6 News.

Popular stories on KCENTV.COM

Fourteen arrested in Waco drug sting, more to come, police say

VERIFY: Fact-checking Trump's 2020 State of the Union address and the Democratic response