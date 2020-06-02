MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The icy conditions on I-35 cost a man his life Thursday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, Sgt. Ryan Howard, said Cody Smith, 25, was riding south on his motorcycle near West when he hit a patch of ice and lost control.

Howard said a Chevrolet pickup truck then ran into the motorcycle.

Smith died at the scene.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. and backed up traffic until around 10 a.m.

