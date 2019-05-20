HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a crash in Harker Heights.

Emergency crews were called around 9:45 p.m. to the 700 block of Verna Lee Blvd. where 24-year-old Ryan William Brandon ran into the back of a parked pickup truck, police said.

Brandon was given CPR but died at 10:19 p.m.

It is unclear what led to the wreck.

The crash remains under investigation.

