Movies in Your Park event offering some free entertainment in Killeen

Moviegoers can bring their own snacks, refreshments and more.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is continuing its Movies in Your Park event this summer by offering free movie screenings beginning Friday, June 23.

If you are looking for some free entertainment to end the work week, this should be at the top of your list.

Screenings will be held at the Killeen Athletics Complex located at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd with everything beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The movies are completely free, but there will be vendors on site offering various foods and crafts for purchase.

Everyone in attendance is also encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs, snacks and drinks. However, no alcohol, glass containers or pets will be permitted.

View the lineup of movies being offered this summer:

June 23 - Lightyear

July 7 - Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

July 21 - Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

To view more information on this free event, visit here.