Monica Hansen hired Presidential Moving Services to move her furniture and other home items from Idaho to Texas in November of 2017. After getting an initial moving estimate for under 4-thousand dollars, Hansen said the movers raised the price when they came out. The company wanted to add 13-hundred dollars and gave her a new contract. When they arrived in Texas, she said the movers had yet another contract, and demanded she pay in cash on the spot. Hansen said she had no choice.

"It was scary," Hansen said. "What could you do? Here's all your stuff. Do you just say 'forget it, I'll get everything brand new for the money you would charge me to get my stuff?'"

In late July, the Department of Justice released information showing Presidential Moving Services was believed to be connected to a racketeering crime ring operating across the nation.

A DOJ press release said a federal grand jury charged 12 individuals with conspiring in a racketeering enterprise to defraud individuals using 14 different moving companies. The release said more than 900 customers were identified as victims of the scheme thus far.

Channel 6 spoke with United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Benjamin Glassman about the case Wednesday.

"This was a criminal enterprise that our investigation showed was operating nationwide with victims all across the United States," Glassman said. "They committed a series of violations of federal and state law. In this case the violations were to fraudulently induce customers -- offering these binding estimates that were very low, and then showing up, loading the goods, and then bumping the price up, then holding the goods hostage."

Glassman said the individuals also continually obtained new business licenses with false and fraudulent information.

The good news, Glassman told Channel 6 the federal government is attempting to recoup some of the money that was stolen and return it if possible. Unfortunately for Hansen, she was not among the 900 people identified as a victim. Glassman said she can call the victim hotline to give details about what happened to her and it's possible she could get her money back.

"We are going to seek to forfeit any proceeds that we are able to locate from the crimes, and then once we forfeit those we apply them to the losses of any victims." Glassman said. "Unfortunately that's a process that takes a while down the road, but that is certainly a high priority for us."

Glassman said the investigation into the crime ring took over a year. Victims wanting to be reunited with money or possessions need to contact the U.S. Department of Transportation.

If you think you were a victim, call the Victim Hotline at 1-800-424-9071 or email hotline@oig.dot.gov.

