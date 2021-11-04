Multi-million dollar fitness club to open in Temple

The Crunch fitness club is expected to bring 100 jobs to the area.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Crunch Franchise, Undefeated Tribe announced it will open a new location in Temple.

The fitness center will come at a cost of $4 million. It will be 35,000 square feet and be open 24 hours a day and seven days a week, according to a press release from the company.

The franchise already has locations in Killeen and Waco.

The new facility will be located at 4501 S. General Bruce Dr. in the Cinemark shopping center.

The company wants to hire more than 100 people for jobs that include manager, fitness instructor, personal trainer, customer service, facility technicians and babysitters.

Cruch offers spin classes, Zumba, yoga, pilates among other things.