TEMPLE, Texas — A multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler closed all northbound lanes of I-35 at Big Elm Road Monday.

A hazmat crew was called just before 4 p.m. to help clean up a small fuel leak, police said.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

