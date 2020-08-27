Multiple car burglaries reported in Lorena, suspect arrested

Anthony Joseph Nasuti, 36, of Austin as charged with three counts of burglary of a vehicle and four counts of credit card abuse, according to the Lorena PD.

LORENA, Texas — The Lorena Police Department received several reports of vehicles that were broken into on August 24. Among the property stolen from these vehicles was a credit card and other personal property, according to the Lorena PD Facebook page.

Lorena PD quickly developed a suspect in this case, who was later identified as Anthony Joseph Nasuti, 36, of Austin. After Nasuti was interviewed, he confessed to the burglaries and also the use of the stolen credit card.

Nasuti was charged with three counts of burglary of a vehicle and four counts of credit card abuse, according to the Lorena PD Facebook page.