The Centers for Disease Control recently issued a warning for Indiana, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia about a rise in cases of hand, foot and mouth disease. While Texas is not on the list, there have already been several cases in Central Texas.

Dr. Christopher Nelson, an emergency medicine physician with Express ER, said they have had multiple cases this summer.

“It is pretty common especially in the summer and fall months,” Nelson said.

Nurseries and pre-schools are at high risk for the disease because younger children have a weaker immune system.

The early symptoms for the disease include a rash, fever, sore throat and reduced appetite. These symptoms usually flare up before blisters start to appear.

“You get into concerns when people have the painful blisters in their mouth, Nelson said. "They are unable to drink liquids, and dehydration becomes a big factor.”

The disease can be prevented by washing your hands, disinfecting surfaces and not sharing utensils.

© 2018 KCEN