Multiple cities responding to large grass fire in Lampasas County

The Kempner Volunteer Fire Department said locals may need to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAMPASAS, Texas — A large grass fire is burning in Lampasas County, and Texans are being warned to avoid the area.

The Kempner Volunteer Fire Department said traffic on 3420 has been shut down, and locals are being asked to stay away from the area to allow emergency vehicles to respond.

Emergency vehicles from Lampasas, Kempner, Adamsville and Lometa are reportedly responding to the fire, which is being called the Lucy Creek Fire.

The fire is reportedly burning in the area of County Roads 3420 and 3421.

At the time of writing, the Texas A&M Forest Service showed the fire was 25% contained.

Residents are asked to not investigate smoke or visit those who may be in the affected area in an effort to keep people away from the fire.

Kempner VFD said residents need to be aware of the growing fire and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

More updates will be given as information becomes available.