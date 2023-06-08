Multiple fire crews battle blaze on west-side, heavily damaging buildings

Heavy flames were reported on the 900 block of SW 36th Street around 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO — More than 30 fire crews have responded to a heavy fire involving multiple structures on the west side of town Sunday afternoon.

SAFD responded around 12:45 p.m. to the 900 block of SW 36th Street near Marbauch Avenue for reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from multiple buildings.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they found a large fire involving a 14-unit vacant apartment complex. Two separate residences were also on fire, according to SAFD.

Officials say there were multiple points of origin, and appear to be caused by humans.

There is a fourth home with significant damage, as well as damage to a large metal building nearby.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said five structures in total were damaged by the blaze, and added that "we're lucky we didn't lose the entire block."

"Everyone affected in the houses will be able to go back home tonight so we're fortunate about that," said Chief Hood.

Police and arson investigators are looking for whoever is responsible.

Adding to the difficulty of battling the blaze was the heat. Thankfully, no injuries were reported to either firefighters or civilians.

Chief Hood said the fire was suspicious in nature and is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

