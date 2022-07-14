Multiple agencies fighting grass fires reported near WS Young Drive in Killeen

Multiple departments are battling a grass fire that's near homes in the area.

KILLEEN, Texas — Multiple grass fires have been reported near the area south of Saegert Elementary School at WS Young Drive and Stagecoach Road.

The fire broke out about 2:45 p.m. and multiple agencies are assisting, including Fort Hood, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights, according to reports. There are no reported injuries as of now.

The City of Killeen’s Fire and Police departments are working to contain the fire, as stated by authorities.

The fires are reportedly by homes in the area. WS Young Drive from Stagecoach Road to Love Drive is currently closed. Authorities have asked residents to please avoid this area if possible.

There was a previous fire, stated by authorities near the Texas A&M University Central Texas campus, but that one is under control.

We have no further information available at this time. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is received.