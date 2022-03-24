Late-night Temple fire causes multiple road closures by South 35th and Avenue L

TEMPLE, Texas — A storage fire caused multiple road closures near the 1200 block of South 35th, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.
So far there are no reported injuries at the residence and no one is believed to have been in the building at the time, according to Temple Fire.
Temple fire responded with 7 apparatus, 19 personnel, Temple PD and Temple EMS also responded, according to reports.
