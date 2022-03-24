x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Late-night Temple fire causes multiple road closures by South 35th and Avenue L

So far there are no reported injuries at the residence and no one is believed to have been in the building at the time, according to Temple Fire.
Credit: KCEN
Structure fire of an outbuilding/ or storage shed

TEMPLE, Texas — A storage fire caused multiple road closures near the 1200 block of South 35th, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

So far there are no reported injuries at the residence and no one is believed to have been in the building at the time, according to Temple Fire.

Temple fire responded with 7 apparatus, 19 personnel, Temple PD and Temple EMS also responded, according to reports. 

6 News will keep you updated as more information is received. 

RELATED: Popular Temple BBQ business loses establishment in Thursday fire

RELATED: Waco Fire, Killeen, other fire departments offer assistance in the Eastland wildfires 

Temple Fire & Rescue respond to late night Thursday fire

1 / 4
Baylee Bates
Temple Fire responded with 7 apparatus, 19 personnel, Temple PD and Temple EMS also responded.

In Other News

15-year-old boy, 1 female shot dead in Killeen home; 1 in custody