Multiple people injured in two weekend shootings in Harker Heights

Multiple people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Multiple people were injured during two shootings that took place in Harker Heights early Sunday morning.

The Harker Heights Police Department responded to a shooting in the 700 block of South Amy Lane at 2:19 a.m. Officers on scene found three vehicles that were damaged by gunfire. Shell casings were also found in the area, police said.

Officers were then dispatched to Seton Medical Center at 2:37 a.m. related to a victim that was shot at that location. Officers learned that the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

The Harker Heights PD also responded to Club Krush, located on the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Blvd., after reports of a shooting at 4:13 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. The victims said they were shot inside of the club, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers on scene were then dispatched to Seton Medical Center related to a gunshot victim. At the hospital, officers learned that the victim was shot inside Club Krush. That victim also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

This investigation is ongoing by the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation Division. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact detectives at 254-953-5440.