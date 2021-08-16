Mural seeking artwork from young local talent

The City of Temple is seeking to brighten the spirits of visitors to the children’s hospital with a mural.

TEMPLE, Texas — Time to shine young local artists! The City of Temple wants to create a fun distraction leading to McLane Children's Medical Center with a mural.

“Distraction is one of the best ways to help a child cope with necessary medical care,” said Nancy Glover, City of Temple Director of Housing and Community Development. “The Market Loop Mural will play a key role in providing much-needed distraction for children on their way to the hospital for treatment.”

The selected art work will be painted by local artists in a train-theme concept on the concrete wall along Market Loop. The City of Temple is hoping to brighten the spirits of visitors to the children’s hospital.

Interested participants can visit templetx.gov/mural to print off one of 12 design templates. Designs can then be submitted by email to nglover@templetx.gov or mailed to 101 North Main St., Temple, TX 76501.