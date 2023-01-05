Gone Cold | Who murdered Waco rapper Justin Bibles?

Justin Bibles was murdered in the parking lot of a Red Lobster in Waco back in 2018. The case is now considered cold.

WACO, Texas — A 2018 murder case in McLennan County is now being labeled as "cold" by Waco Police Department after not receiving new tips or information that would help solve the shooting death of Justin Bibles.

On the five-year anniversary of his death, his mother is pleading for answers and for people to speak up.

"This could have been your child," Zada Bridgewater said. "At any given moment, it could be your child. You would want someone to speak up for your child. I'm doing as much as I can as a mom to get justice for for Justin."

Bibles, a well-known rapper in Central Texas, was 32-years-old when he was shot in the back of the head in the parking lot of Red Lobster in Waco.

Waco Police arrested and charged a man just days after the shooting happened, but a McLennan County grand jury would choose to not indict him.

Bridgewater tells 6 News she feels there have been roadblocks after roadblocks in getting her son justice. On Monday, she had a message for the person, and/or people, involved in Bibles' death.

"We know there was not just one person involved," she said. "We focused on the one because that's the one that Waco PD said did it. What I've always said from day one to this day, he's a coward. He did not meet my son head on. He did not face him. He did not give my son a chance to protect himself. That's cowardice. So he's a coward. That's all I have to say to you -- you are a coward."

As Bibles' case is unsolved for five years, Bridgewater is reminded every day that the justice system has failed her and her own son. She is frustrated with how the investigation has gone and that the case is now being considered "cold."

"Angry, disappointed upset, all of those adjectives because it shouldn't be," she added."

Bridgewater described her son as bright, smart and dedicated to serving his family.

"He was a good dad, as good as he could be at his age becoming a dad as young as he was," she explained. "He made sure his kids were taken care of."

She said he was musically talented and rapping was his artistic expression.