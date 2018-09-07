GATESVILLE, Texas - The family of one of the victims from the fatal Coryell Memorial Hospital explosion in Gatesville is demanding answers on what happened.

Maricela Dimas, sister of explosion victim Wilber Dimas talked in a press conference Monday on what their family is experiencing.

Her brother is at Dell Seton Hospital in Austin with burns over 70 percent of his body.

“This is like a nightmare that I can’t wake up from,” Dimas said. “He’s going to the operating room on a daily basis. They’re constantly removing mucus from his lungs. I can’t explain the pain.”

Dimas said she fears that her brother might not make it alive.

Wilber Dimas was among the 14 people injured in the blast. Two victims, Michael Bruggman and Filiberto Morales, died of their injuries from the explosion.

“I need to know what happened,” she said. “He needs to know what happened.”

A temporary restraining order was granted last week by a McLennan County District judge on behalf of Dimas.

Coryell County Memorial Hospital, Lochridge-Priest Inc, Adolfson & Peterson, a general contractor that subcontracted Lochridge-Priest to do electrical work, and Atmos Energy are the subjects of the restraining order.

The restraining order prohibits the companies from “destroying, altering, repairing, removing from the jurisdiction, or otherwise failing to preserve the site of the explosion.”

Attorney Andrea Zarikian with Ammons Law Firm said there is a plan for the restraining order in place.

“We understand that investigative measures have been undertaken by various parties out there,” Zarikian said. “Right now, we’re trying to stay strong and keep the faith for Wilber’s recovery.”

Zarikian went on to say answers will come and folks will be held accountable.

“That’s what the investigation and future will old, is answers and the folks that are going to be held accountable,” she said.

