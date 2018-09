WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department put out a school bus fire on N. I-35 near the border of Bellmead and Waco Wednesday night.

Everyone was reported off the bus.

Waco Fire tweeted traffic would still be a problem for "a bit longer" after the fire was extinguished.

WFD onscene of school bus on fire on N. I-35 near Collin Street Bakery - Bellmead/Waco border. Everyone reported off the bus. Use caution in the area for multiple units and personnel. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) September 13, 2018

