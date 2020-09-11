National education nonprofit launches college readiness program at 4 Killeen ISD high schools

A two-year College Readiness Program from the National Math and Science Initiative will launch at Ellison, Harker Heights, Killeen and Shoemaker High Schools

KILLEEN, Texas — A two-year College Readiness Program from the National Math and Science Initiative will launch at Ellison, Harker Heights, Killeen and Shoemaker High Schools. All campuses serve military-connected students near Fort Hood.

The U.S. Department of Defense funds the program, according to NMSI.

After one year in NMSI's CRP, students at military-impacted schools across the Nation average a 45 percent increase in mastery of college-level concepts in math and science, compared to the national average increase of 5.6 percent. That increase is 81.5 percent for Black students, 34 percent for Latinos and 38.4 percent for females, according to NMSI.

Students with family members serving in the military move an average of six to nine times while they're in elementary and secondary school. NMSI's CRP leverages the College Board's proven Advanced Placement framework, preserving local control and creating consistent learning across all schools. That means students are on pace from their first day in a new school, making all those moves a little easier, according to NMSI.

Killeen ISD said it is grateful for the additional training and support provided to our educators, and in turn over 450 students who have benefitted from these programs. The renewed and expanded grant will allow more students to reach their maximum potential, according to NMSI.

As a nonprofit whose mission is to advance STEM education so all students, especially those furthest from opportunity, can reach their highest potential, NMSI has served more than 250 U.S. schools that have significant enrollment among military-connected students.NMSI is a member of the Defense STEM Education Consortium, which is committed to helping the department improve access for all students to pursue STEM careers and to consider Defense laboratories as places of employment, according to NMSI.