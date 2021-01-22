National Guardsman from Austin killed in Kuwait

The Texas Military Department said Staff Sgt. Timothy Manchester, 34, was killed in a non-combat related incident.

AUSTIN, Texas — A National Guardsman killed during a non-combat-related incident in Kuwait, western Asia, has been identified as Staff Sgt. Timothy Manchester, 34, of Austin.

According to the Texas Military Department, Manchester was supporting Operation Spartan Shield at Camp Arifjan. The department did not provide details on what led to his death.

Manchester was a non-commissioned officer with the 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, headquartered in Austin. He deployed with the 36th ID in September 2020.

“We are devastated by the loss of one of our own,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the adjutant general for Texas. “In this profession, we always know in the back of our mind that this is a possibility, but we hope it never comes to pass. The entire Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to Staff Sgt. Manchester’s family and loved ones he leaves behind. We are also keeping his fellow service members in our thoughts and prayers who are still overseas mourning the loss of their brother in arms.”

The Texas Military Department said unit leadership will be providing support and assistance to the sergeant's family.

He joined the Texas Army National Guard in 2018, after serving in the U. S. Marine Corps. His awards include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

The incident is currently under investigation.