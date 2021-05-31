Nationwide lifeguard shortage hits Central Texas

The City of Temple typically have 80 lifeguards on staff, and currently they're about 30 short, which means some of the public pools will have to remain closed.

TEMPLE, Texas — Beaches, pools and water parks across the country are experiencing a lifeguard shortage this season and it has even hit Central Texas.

So if you're planning on getting in the water this summer, make sure to be "water smart."

The City of temple is just one of many places across the nation experiencing the lifeguard shortage ahead of summer.

Sundae Hein, the city's aquatic coordinator said places like Lions Junction Family Water Park are fully staffed, but other smaller facilities will have to remain closed until they can find lifeguards to fill those spots.

"Generally your lifeguards are back year to year to year and we missed a lot of that last year," Hein said.

Due to Covid-19, Hein said their facilities, like many others, were shut down and many lifeguards simply didn't return this year.

They typically have 80 lifeguards on staff, and currently they're about 30 short, which means some of the public pools will have to remain closed, for now.

"We're hoping that by the time school ends we will be able to open all our facilities in the City of Temple and fully staffed to make sure everyone has a wonderful safe summer," Hein said.

Cayden Brown and Emma Day both returned after a few years working for the city and they both said it's crucial for people to follow the safety rules.

"Water can be really dangerous and it can also be really fun and that's why we have all the safety tips and we have all these rules and it's not necessarily to be buzz kills," Brown said, the head manager.

Their job is to keep everyone safe and they said most accidents are preventable. So what should you do?

"Keep sunscreen on you don't want to get sun burnt or any of that. It's going to be hot so keep hydrated. Make sure you're eating food, you don't want to get sick or anything because of the heat and then with your kids if you have small kids that don't really know how to swim make sure you're watching them," Day said.

If you're interested in becoming a lifeguard for the City of Temple, click here.

The City of Killeen posted on Facebook that their city pools are closed due to a lifeguard shortage.

If you're interested in becoming a lifeguard for the City of Killeen, click here.

Click here for top 5 water safety tips for the summer.

Click here for water safety tips from the American Red Cross.