Nationwide Women's March hits Waco

A women's march that spanned the U.S. was also held in Waco on Saturday

WACO, Texas — Hundreds gathered in Waco to stand with the rest of the nation participating in a women's march for women's rights and reproductive movements.

At Indian Spring park, it was a rally organized by locals to make their voices heard.

"It's been a really rough session for rights and women rights and women reproductive rights and we need to have our voices heard too," Cheryl Foster, the organizer, said.

Foster is a part of the CenTex Action Network and is the reproductive rights head of Indivisible Tex Ledge. Before the rally began, she said she wanted a big outing so their voices would be heard in Austin.

She says the countdown is on until the next election as she views it as unfair that pregnancies will now have mitigating risk factors due to the new Texas law that will ban abortions after six weeks.

"Well its tragic, and its unfair and its scary," she said. "Basically if you have a dangerous pregnancy, the GOP has said too bad. If you have an unwanted pregnancy, the GOP has said that's too bad. You die from your pregnancy due to complications, that's too bad. If you have an unviable pregnancy, you have to carry it to term. GOP says you don't have a choice anymore, and that's just wrong. "

There were multiple speakers from different groups in Central Texas and performing artists.