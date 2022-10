Waco Fire and the HazMat Team are currently operating on a gas line on Richter Drive, according to The Waco Fire Twitter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas.

The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive.

Waco Fire and the HazMat Team were reportedly operating on the gas line around 1:41 p.m., according to its Twitter page.

HAZMAT SITUATION - 2300 Block of Richter Dr. @WacoTXFire units and HazMat Team operating at a struck natural gas line. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) October 8, 2022

6 News will keep you updated as more information is provided.