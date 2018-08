NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — A heating mantle, beakers, hundreds of matches and methamphetamine were seized Wednesday as Navarro County law enforcement executed a narcotics search warrant for a possible meth lab.

The warrant was served at a residence in the Round Prairie community near Kerens.

Sheriff Elmer Tanner wrote a Facebook post to the Navarro County Sheriff's Office page thanking partners from the DEA who assisted with the investigation.

