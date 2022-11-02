New app shares wait times at Bell County polling locations

It displays the estimated wait times of the six early voting locations across Bell County.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Elections Department has launched a new app designed to help voters keep tabs on wait times at the polls.

The app, which is live now at here can be used on either a computer or mobile device. It displays the estimated wait times of the six early voting locations across Bell County.

The app also allows voters to put in their address to find their nearest voting location during early voting.