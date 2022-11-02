New app shares wait times at Bell County polling locations

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Elections Department has launched a new app designed to help voters keep tabs on wait times at the polls.
The app, which is live now at here can be used on either a computer or mobile device. It displays the estimated wait times of the six early voting locations across Bell County.
The app also allows voters to put in their address to find their nearest voting location during early voting.
“The Election Judges at each location are tasked with keeping the app updated,” Interim Elections Administrator Shay Luedeke said in a news release. “As this is a new resource for us, there may be a learning curve for some of our sites.”