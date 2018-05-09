WACO, TX — It may have been something you've seen while visiting bigger cities, or other college towns. And soon, the city of Waco will be rolling a new bike share program to downtown.

“Man, I am so looking forward to this, and I hope we get a little bike share spot right here," said Dichotomy Coffee and Spirits employee Aydan McKenna.

McKenna says having a bike share program is a great idea, but he has his concerns.

"With the additional bike traffic that is going to be coming back and forth, especially through the downtown area, and the tourist that has been coming though, I just want to make sure it’s known to the drivers that there's going to be an increase in pedestrian and bicycle traffic,” said McKenna.

Once the bars open, Austin Avenue is the go-to spot for nightlife activities. Waco police say you can only get a DWI if operating a motor vehicle, but bicyclists who drink and ride can still face certain penalties.

"You may get arrested for public intoxication if an officer were to stop a bicyclist for weaving in and out and running a red light,” said Patrick Swanton with the Waco Police Department. “They could get a ticket for that violation."

The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization says they will have bike share vendors selected in the Fall. Their goal is to start with a pilot program.

"Just for a period of one to maybe two years, because that gives us some flexibility to see how it is working, and to see if we need to tweak anything before we commit to a longer term program,” said Chelsea Phlegar, Senior Planner of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization.

For a short period in August, electric scooters in were in downtown Waco. The city says those scooters were operating illegally, and they have no future plans on bringing them back.

