Waco's Bellmead will soon have another location to "eat mor chikin".

BELLMEAD, Texas — A Chick-fil-a location is finally coming to the suburbs of Bellmead.

The city announced that a breaking ground ceremony for the new construction of a Chick-fil-a next to an American bank.

The ground breaking ceremony will be held Thursday at the home of the future location, 1595 N. IH 35, according to the city.

