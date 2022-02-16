New coworking space in downtown Waco, now accepting tours

WACO, Texas — A brand-new coworking space is getting set to open its doors, hopefully by the end of the week, after getting its final inspections.



25 North Coworking founder, Mara Houser, said the idea behind the new space is to give people a place close to home.



“It’s a place that is innovative, productive, inspirational and where you can really get work done,” she said.



The space, which is located at 510 Austin Ave., has been fully renovated and sits at the former home of both Citizens National Bank and the Strand Theater, originally opened on Dec. 18, 1920.



The opening of the new co-working space had been pushed back because of delays following the ice storm two weeks ago. Once open, it’ll have flexible workspaces, desks, private offices, as well as meeting rooms. Hauser says you can use the space for a day or purchase a monthly option.



“Waco is vibrant, the downtown central business district, and we think we can add an amenity that isn't really here," Hauser said, referencing the entrepreneurialism in the city of Waco



Hauser said the COVID-19 pandemic has really changed the way we live and work too.



"The pandemic really changed the shift in how people work and where people work, what people need,” she told 6 News. “Organizations have really understood that you don't have to be at a corporate office to get your best work done.”



Hauser said no stone has been left unturned when it comes to the details, all the way down to the acoustics, the building and office spaces.



In the shadow of the famous Alico building downtown, Hauser said Baylor University did play a role in the decision to call Waco home but admitted that it was not the determining factor.



“Just thinking about the innovations and corporations that are using students for internships or jobs, they can use 25 North to set up for their internship in a really great place where they can do work with other professionals, so that's really exciting,” she said.



Hauser said for those that really want to get work done and leave the at-home set up in the past, 25 North is ready to make that a reality. She said like-minded people will only help with that endeavor.



For more information on 25 North Co-working and to schedule a tour, you can visit them online here.