New coworking space to open in Downtown Waco

WACO, Texas — In the heart of Downtown Waco across from the McLennan County Courthouse you will see 25N Coworking.

It's a new business on Austin Avenue opening its doors in January.

"The idea really when we started 25N Coworking was to have a place close to home so you could live and work in a innovative, productive, inspirational space where you can really get work done," Mara Hauser said, the CEO and founder of 25N Coworking.

Lights on at our new Waco location! Join us on Friday the 10th or 17th for a behind-the-scenes tour of our brand new,... Posted by 25N Coworking on Thursday, December 9, 2021

Once the renovation is complete, it'll have flexible workspaces, desks, private offices, as well as meeting rooms and you can have a day pass or monthly option.

Hauser said they want to add value to the entrepreneurialism in the city of Waco.

"Waco is vibrant, the downtown central business district, and we think we can add an amenity that isn't really here," Hauser said.

Steve Sorrells, a Waco developer bought the building more than a decade ago and now it's starting to come to life.

"25N is taking a large portion of the building but at the same time we have 50,000 square feet," Sorrells, the president and CEO of Sorrells and Co.

More tenants will be moving in, such as realtors, attorneys, counselors, and other organizations.

"We're excited about this. This used to be Citizens National Bank and the Strand Theatre back in the days," Sorrells said.

Being born and raised in Waco, Sorrells remembers the downtown area differently from how we see it.

"When we bought this building back in '09 you'd look outside and you wouldn't see people at all. There would be no cars in the parking lots and now it's a completely different story. It's so fun to see everybody living and working and being part of downtown," Sorrells said.

Currently, they're hosting tours at 25N Coworking for anyone who's interested.