ROBINSON, Texas — New details are expected Friday on what led the FBI and several other law enforcement agencies to a home in Robinson that turned into an hours-long standoff.

There are many questions about what happened and the condition of the person involved in the standoff.

RELATED: Person threatens 'lethal force' against FBI, officers prompting standoff in Robinson, police say

Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, Robinson police said the FBI was "conducting a court-authorized operation" at a home in the 700 block of Stegall Dr. when the person inside refused to cooperate and threatened to use 'lethal force' against officers, causing as nearly 12-hour standoff, according to police.

FBI, the Robinson Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and the fire department tried to get the person out of the home. A bomb squad was seen leaving the neighborhood, but officials said no explosives were found.

The standoff ended Thursday evening, but some roads were still closed Friday morning as officers continued their investigation. Only people who live in the neighborhood were allowed on the barricaded block, police said.

Police called it a "considerable crime scene", but it's unclear exactly why.

The FBI is expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m.

