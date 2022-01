The Woofway Dog Park in Woodway, Texas is having its grand opening Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WOODWAY, Texas — Do you have some restless pups that need to get out and enjoy some fresh air?

The grand opening will have coffee from Chaney Bros Coffee Truck, free dog treat samples from Audrey’s Pawstries and prizes, according to Discoverwoodway.com

Woodway officials say the park will be gated.