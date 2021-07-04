Art sculptures made of plastic trash part of new exhibit at Texas State Aquarium

The new temporary exhibit 'Planet or Plastic' will debut Memorial Day Weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've been to the Texas State Aquarium recently, you may have noticed something new there.

Large sculptures have been put on display and the sculptures are made from plastic trash that washed up on Texas beaches.



The trash turned art sculptures are all part of a partnership between the aquarium and a group from South Padre Island called ‘Washed up Texas.’ The team over there created the large sculptures and they’re part of a large temporary exhibit called planet or plastic.

“It’s gonna be a combination of sculptures from Connie some really amazing photography from National Geographic and also some interpretation that we’re doing on site here in our changing exhibit gallery, so all this will come together for Memorial Day Weekend,” said Tom Schmid the President and CEO of the Texas State Aquarium.

Schmid says they are hoping to bring awareness and educate people on the problem of plastics pollution in our oceans. Again, the exhibit will open Memorial Day weekend and will be there throughout the summer.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.