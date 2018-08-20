Temple — The confederate statue at the Bell County Courthouse in Belton has been a hot-button issue for almost a year.

This week, a new group formed in Temple with the mission to save the statue from removal.

This comes after a local chapter of the NAACP called for the statue's re-location in September 2017.

The new group, Bell County Citizens for Preserving Veteran's Memorials, is trying to prevent that from happening.

"We will try to prevent any veteran memorials from being removed," co-chair John Perry said.

Perry co-chairs the group alongside James Bozeman. The primary reason they share for wanting to save the statue is its dedication to soldiers from Bell County.

The point out the dedication to Confederate soldiers on the front of the statue and cite a 1958 law signed by then-President Dwight Eisenhower which read in part, "The term 'Veteran' includes a person who served in the miltiary or naval forces of the Confederate States of American during the Civil War."

"All veterans from Bell County deserve to be recognized," Bozeman said. "No matter what war they fought in or what army they fought in during the Civil War."

The group is collecting signatures on a petition to present to the Bell County Commissioners.

To become involved or ask the group any questions, email bccpvm@gmail.com.

