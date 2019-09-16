RIESEL, Texas — On five acres, seven miles from downtown Riesel, sits New Hope Baptist Church. Chartered in 1869, the church was led by pastor Rev. B.H. Carroll and grew to a membership of 70 according to the Churches Facebook page. While the church was later expanded, it still only holds about 170. Pastor Robby Kirby said that's by choice, and one of their keys to success.

"A pastor can only pastor about 100 people effectively," Kirby said. "You get over 150, it's almost impossible. I think the reason people come out to a church like this is to have that connection to their pastor."

Another key is the church's family-like community, Kirby said.

"The one thing that we have out here is a really warm family atmosphere where people really care about one another," Kirby said.

"It makes you feel at home and you truly feel the love from everyone," Alisha Moss said. "My family here has got me though some really tough times."

It turns out those keys are what keep people coming back. People travel to the church on Sunday from Waco, China Springs, Elm Mott, and even Temple. Members said they have been both comforted and supported by their church family many times.

"One of the guys in the church, Chester, I had some some vehicle issues. He said, 'Hey bring me your truck. I'll take care of it.' It's a very loving family, a very supportive family," Christopher Kelley said.

Sereniti Patterson, 16, who sang a solo during Sunday's service, said the church helped her find her worth after being made fun of by her peers.

"In high school, ever since I was little, I was made fun of a lot. I didn't know how to love myself the way God loves me. This church made me realize that. I found God, and know that I am loved and fully known by Him," Patterson said. "If I hadn't started coming here, and had not gone to church camp a couple summers ago, I wouldn't be in the best state right now."

While typically less then 150 in size, the church still runs several community programs including a food box program and a school supplies program according to it's website.

There are several service times if you'd like to visit New Hope Baptist Church.

Also popular on KCENTV.com:

Valley Mills girl, 10, dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba infection while swimming in Brazos River

'Weak, profane, sleazy:' Kempner mayor calls out former city employees on Facebook who accuse him of sexual harassment, hostile work environment

'I was dragged down a flight of stairs by my hair:' Killeen woman turns story of domestic abuse into stage play to raise awareness