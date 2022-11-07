Killeen's Historic Downtown adds new interactive artwork for visitors

Check out this new addition of artwork to the downtown area.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has introduced a new piece of interactive artwork in it's Historic Downtown with hopes of bringing in more tourists to local shops and businesses.

The new artwork that spells out "Killeen" is located on 200 East Avenue D at the Municipal Court building.

Travelers will be able to stand in place of the "I" in "Killeen" and take a fun picture to document their visit.

Downtown Revitalization Director, Kate Kizito, states "We hope they'll come take some photos there, but then stay and enjoy one of our diverse restaurants and even take a tour of our military display at that same corner."

This is part of the work that Kizito has been doing to advertise and market Killeen's special features. Adding more of these things around the area can hopefully increase visitors and development of the town.

The upcoming months will be busy for the City of Killeen as they host Holiday Under the Stars 2022.