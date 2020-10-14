New Killeen ISD elementary school to be named after lifelong educator

The school will become Pat Carney Elementary School in honor of the late Killeen ISD educator who was tragically killed in the Luby’s Cafeteria massacre in 1991.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to name Killeen Elementary School #36 "Pat Carney Elementary School." This comes after a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

The new campus on Azura Dr. will be named in honor of the late Killeen ISD educator who was tragically killed in the Luby’s Cafeteria massacre on October 16, 1991.

Patricia "Pat" Brann Kemp Carney was a lifelong educator with over 27 years of experience at Killeen ISD. Carney was a teacher at Peebles and East Ward Elementary Schools before she was promoted to Assistant Principal and Principal of East Ward Elementary School. Carney went on to become the Elementary Curriculum Director for the district where she planned to strengthen the delivery of instruction for all students.

Generations to come will now know Pat Carney, as her name will now be passed on to leave a legacy of passion for education, growth and kindness.

The new campus is part of the 2018 bond and will relieve overcrowding at Fowler Elementary.