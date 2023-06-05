New Killeen Police Chief swears in, reveals goals for department

The new police chief, Pedro Lopez Jr., is making history as the first Latino police chief for Killeen.

KILLEEN, Texas — The new Killeen Police Chief, Pedro Lopez Jr., was sworn-in at the Lion's Club Killeen Senior Center Monday afternoon, making history as the first Latino police chief for the city, according to Mayor Debbie Nash King.

The city didn't allow questions after the ceremony, but Lopez did read a public statement where he broke down his goals as police chief.

"As I stepped into this role, I'm aware of the challenges the head and the responsibility leading up police force. My vision for this police department is rooted in reducing crime, community partnership, transparency and accountability," he said.

He stated how he wants to build bridges of trust between police and the community, which he believes will be attainable through community engagement "by actively seeking input from residents, business owners and community organizations to understand their concerns and needs."

"... We can work together to address the issues that affect our city and build safer neighborhoods for everyone," he said. "Transparency will be a cornerstone of our approach. We will strive to provide fair, timely and accurate information to the public about activities, policies and investigations."

Lopez also said he wants the department to be held accountable by professional standards, ethics and integrity standards.

"Accountability is crucial to the success of any police force," he said. "... Misconduct or breach of trust will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action will be taken."

Lopez also mentioned how he hopes Killeen PD will adapt to issues and needs of the community, especially when it comes to mental health and youth violence.

"The issues such as homelessness, mental health, and addressing youth violence, require the collaborative approach from our community. partners that will impact public safety," he said. "We will prioritize ongoing training of officers to ensure they have the knowledge and skills to respond effectively to the needs of our communities."

Lopez has 35 years of experience in law enforcement and has served the Houston Police Department. In addition to his professional career, Lopez brings a world-class education to the table as he has earned a Master of Arts in Criminology and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.

"I'm honored and humbled to believe the police department and our players who work tirelessly to make a positive difference in the lives of the many people we serve," he said. "Together, [we] can build a stronger, safer and more inclusive city. Thank you and I look forward to working with you in the next few weeks and months ahead."

This nationwide search for a new chief began back in December 2022 when Police Chief Charles Kimble announced his retirement after five years at the position.