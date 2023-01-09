New law increases penalty for human trafficking

It’s a move advocates say is in the right direction.

TEXAS, USA — There are a lot of new laws going into effect and one in particular increases the penalty when it comes to human trafficking. It’s a move advocates say is in the right direction. The bill is called the “No Trafficking Zone” law. This bill upgrades the criminal penalities for human trafficking at certain locations, like foster care facilities, homeless youth shelters and schools.

Starting September 1, human trafficking at these spots will now be classified as a first degree felony, which means those charged could face up to 99 years in prison if convicted. Previously, the maxium punishment was only 20 years.

According to research provided by the bill’s author, Representative Shawn Thierry, child victims of human trafficking nationwide have a history with the welfare system. Some of the most vulnerable are right here in San Antonio, according to Roy Maas Youth Alternatives.

Leadership for the advocacy group, which has a residential treatment center locally, believes this bill will help to safeguard children at these facilities.

"We're thrilled," said Julie Healy, RMYA Director of Development. "Any time more progress is made to protect children. Imean, the world is a dangerous place. But for locations that specifically care for children, that should be a given that they should be profoundly safe for children."

Healy also said this type of abuse runs deep for youth they treat. So the extra layer of security this bill adds brings them hope traffickers will stay away.

This bill joins about 800 other laws passed this legislative session.

