New luxury apartment complex could be headed for north side of Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A new luxury apartment complex could be headed for the north side of Killeen. The Killeen City Council discussed different workshop items connected to the project, Tuesday.

During the workshop, different items that could lead to a major development in North Killeen were discussed. The development is a $51 million luxury apartment complex.

There were three items related to the project on the agenda.

Number one, which was discussed at length, is a resolution that deals with creating the Killeen Public Facility Corporation. According to Killeen Spokeswoman Hilary Shine, this is required by state law for this to be a tax exempt property.

The other two pieces on the agenda were zoning related. Council members spent time asking specifics while they talked about the Killeen Public Facility Corporation Resolution. But, no official action was taken

If the complex is approved down the line, it would set up shop near WS Young and Business 190.

The complex will have 368 units, a Clubhouse, coffee bar, dog park, fitness area, pool and more according to a previous presentation. The three items connected to the project will all be voted on next week, according to Shine.