New McLennan County COVID-19 handbook provides schools more guidance, not new rules

The McLennan County Public Health District explains its new COVID-19 Handbook.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — When the McLennan County Public Health District released its new Back to School COVID-19 handbook Thursday Morning, some school administrators were concerned it would mean more changes to school district plans. The health district later clarified that the handbook contained recommendations and information on how they work with school districts, but no new rules for those school districts.

The Texas Education Agency requires school districts to notify their local health department when someone in the school district tests positive for COVID-19. It also has rules for defining what individuals count as "close contacts," or people who may have been exposed to infected individuals.

The McLennan County Public Health District handbook explains how the health district will then work with school districts to investigate the case. The handbook also contains some recommendations on what districts should do next, but health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine told 6 News those recommendations did not carry the weight of TEA requirements.

"This handbook spells out the steps on how we work together if there is a COVID case," Craine said. "When is the right time to contact the health district? What does isolation quarantine mean for the school?"

The handbook includes both recommendations on steps schools should take when a case is confirmed positive and information on requirements from the TEA. The applicable agency is generally listed next to items that are state requirements. Craine said the remaining information should be taken as guidelines.

"They are all recommendations, guidelines, ways that we can communicate smoother between campuses, school districts, nurses and superintendents," Craine said.

The handbook also has specific information on how the McLennan County Health District does its job once a case turns positive. It lists what information the district will need from schools to do contact tracing, shows examples of forms that will be used and an example of the letter that would be sent to parents.

Craine said the health district wanted to make it as easy as possible to work with school districts in the next few months, as they still don't know what the future will bring.

"COVID doesn't play by the rules. As we go through the beginning of school, COVID is going to play some tricks on us and we will have to adapt and change as necessary," Craine said.