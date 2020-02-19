TEMPLE, Texas — Children having surgery at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center now have the benefit of a new imaging device at the medical center.

The device, a mobile C-arm, produces real time high-resolution images that can assist physicians perform minimally invasive procedures and pediatric surgeries.

The Visionaries, a volunteer group in the community, helped fund the purchase of the imaging device with their philanthropic work.

“We are thrilled to be able to augment this gift from the Visionaries to purchase additional technology to benefit the children of Central Texas,” Dr. Mark Rahm, with the Baylor Scott & White Roney Bone and Joint Institute, said in a press release. “This enhanced C-arm will be used daily in many surgical procedures that can significantly impact a child’s normal growth and function.”

The mobile C-arm can be used by orthopedic, trauma and vascular specialists. It has a smaller footprint, emits less radiation and is more cost effective than traditional machines, according to the release.

Enhanced mobility and imaging allow physicians to reduce trauma to the body for a variety of procedures that can help improve outcomes. In 2019, the children's medical center conducted more than 800 C-arm procedures and the need for highly specialized pediatric care is increasing.

“With our community’s help we will continue to build on our commitment to provide quality care by expanding services and investing in more equipment to meet the growing needs of our patients,” Dr. Dominic Lucia, chief medical officer at the children’s hospital, said.

The C-arm debuted on Jan. 23 at the medical center and went into service Jan. 27. In addition to purchasing the new medical device, the Visionaries presented a check to support other hospital needs.

Also on KCENTV.com

Ryan Newman is up and smiling in first photo since Daytona 500 crash

Unlikely friends: Pigeon and Chihuahua form amazing bond

Longtime Minnesota school bus driver will be laid to rest in custom casket