New mental health program coming to the City of Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A new mental health program called 'Killeen Cares' in coming to City of Killeen next week.

The program is set to launch May 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Texas A & M University in the Bernie Beck Founders Hall on the 1st Floor located at 1001 Leadership Pl.

The program is a joined effort between the Killeen Police Department, Killeen Branch NAACP and Texas A&M University-Central Texas.

Killeen Police said it recognizes the seriousness and the complexities of mental illness in our society and knowing this valuable information about mental health can give the officers the tools they need for a better approach to citizen interaction.