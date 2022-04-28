New cocktail bar coming to Waco

It is expected to offer an array of cocktail beverages, including margaritas (and margarita machines), mojitos, shots and a bunch of "twisted" drinks.

WACO, Texas

A new patio cocktail bar is coming to Downtown Waco next month.

Twisted Sisters Patio Bar will be located at 115 Mary Ave. and owners hope to celebrate its grand opening on Memorial Day, according to a Facebook post.

It is expected to offer an array of cocktail beverages, including margaritas (and margarita machines), mojitos, shots and a bunch of "twisted" drinks. These drinks range from $8 to $13.