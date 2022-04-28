New cocktail bar coming to Waco

WACO, Texas — The video above and below was published on April 27, 2022 about a bar in Belton.
A new patio cocktail bar is coming to Downtown Waco next month.
Twisted Sisters Patio Bar will be located at 115 Mary Ave. and owners hope to celebrate its grand opening on Memorial Day, according to a Facebook post.
It is expected to offer an array of cocktail beverages, including margaritas (and margarita machines), mojitos, shots and a bunch of "twisted" drinks. These drinks range from $8 to $13.
If you're looking for a job, Twisted Sisters also recently posted that it is looking to hire experienced bar managers and bartenders, too.