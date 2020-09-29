New Police Chief | City of Waco asks for community input

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco has asked for community input as it defines the desired characteristics of a new police chief.
A nationwide search is scheduled to begin after input from community leaders and community members is considered. The City said it would like to hear from the community about the characteristics that are valued the most in a police chief. You can give your input by taking the survey, which is available online.
In coordination with SGR, the consulting firm conducting the recruiting process, this survey is a major component in the efforts moving forward, according to the city.
The online survey is available through October 5.
Also on KCENTV.com: