New QR codes to bring enhanced fan experience at Baylor's McLane Stadium

WACO, Texas — Over 43,000 metal QR codes are set to be added to Baylor's McLane Stadium next week, Baylor Athletics announced Tuesday.

The codes are designed to enhance fan engagement during games starting this upcoming school year, the department said.

The codes will be installed by Digital Seat Media following its installation of 10,000 QR codes at the Ferrell Center.

When fans scan the codes with their phones, they will gain access to Baylor's Digital Seat Fan Portal, meaning downloading an app is not necessary, the department said. There, fans will have the ability to access live stats, rosters, coupons, reality games, filters and more.

The codes are set to be added to the school's basketball venues as well, but a date has yet to be announced.