New statewide COVID-19 vaccine campaign to kick off in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services will launch its statewide vaccine campaign in Killeen, according to a news release.

The event will be on Oct. 6 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart on 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, according to officials.

Officials says the event will include family fun activities, such as an arcade-style basketball game and wheel spin.

DSHS says they will host 20 outdoor pop-up events at Walmarts around Texas starting this Fall. They said these events were created to encourage families and Texans aged 12 and older to get vaccinated .