New statewide COVID-19 vaccine campaign to kick off in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services will launch its statewide vaccine campaign in Killeen, according to a news release.
The event will be on Oct. 6 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart on 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, according to officials.
Officials says the event will include family fun activities, such as an arcade-style basketball game and wheel spin.
DSHS says they will host 20 outdoor pop-up events at Walmarts around Texas starting this Fall. They said these events were created to encourage families and Texans aged 12 and older to get vaccinated .
“COVID-19 vaccines prevent almost all cases of severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” said TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, executive director at Greater Killeen Community Clinic, “With the more contagious Delta variant having caused a spike in hospitalizations among all unvaccinated age groups, it’s more important than ever to talk to your doctor, pharmacist, or other health care professional about your questions or concerns.”