New trial dates were set Thursday for six bikers in the Twin Peaks trial.

Two of the six bikers, Richard Lockhart and Marcus Pilkington, did not show up. Lockhart did not attend due to his attorney being out of the country and Pilkington’s attorney recently filed a motion to quash and object his re-indictment.

The trial dates are below:

Reginald Whethers: Feb. 25, 2019

Marshall Mitchell: Feb. 25, 2019

Richard Cantu: March 25, 2019.

A fourth biker who showed up, David Martinez asked for a trial date in April or May 2019. However, the judge has not decided if a date in those months will work.

