TEMPLE, Texas — The city of Temple has big plans for downtown, including a rooftop hangout spot with a pool. This project and others will be discussed at a meeting Thursday morning.

The historic "Professional" building on Central Avenue and North 2nd Street has been vacant for about 40 years, and it's getting a facelift.

The $3.8 million project is set to include a rooftop poolside lounge and more.

The 3,000 square foot, seven-story building will have retail and neighborhood services on the first floor and the other five floors will be apartments.

MRB Group

MRB Group

Dan Kelleher, the main street manager said the city of Temple also has plans to build a parking garage across the street, so parking won't be an issue.

The building was authorized for a $145,000 grant in April.

RELATED: City of Temple releases sneak peek of downtown restoration project

Senior architect with the MRB group, Tanya Reed, who is from Temple, said with all the restoration in the downtown area, it was time to begin this project.

"Downtown itself is thriving all over the place, and to see something like this come back after being vacant for 40 years, it's really exciting for all of us," Reed said.

The meeting to discuss future plans is Thursday at 8 a.m. and construction on the project is expected to begin in October.

Popular on KCENTV.com:

RELATED: 2 Fort Hood soldiers, Killeen chamber employee among 10 nabbed in prostitution sting

RELATED: From F to A: How Buckholts ISD turned its TEA accountability rating around

RELATED: ‘Where is animal control?’ Killeen man wants answers after dog attacked by strays on his porch